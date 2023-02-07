Normal swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Pekin 54-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 7.

The last time Normal and Pekin played in a 60-25 game on February 23, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Normal faced off against Mahomet-Seymour . Click here for a recap. Pekin took on Metamora on February 1 at Metamora High School. For more, click here.

