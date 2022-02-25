Normal dismantles Bradley-Bourbonnais in convincing manner 63-30

Normal didn't tinker around with Bradley-Bourbonnais. A 63-30 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Normal made the first move by forging a 22-6 margin over Bradley-Bourbonnais after the first quarter.
The Ironmen's offense took charge to a 40-16 lead over the Boilermakers at the intermission.
The Ironmen's force showed as they carried a 53-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 18 , Normal squared up on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game .
