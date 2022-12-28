 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal Community's Dave Witzig sets Holiday Classic coaching record

  • 0
Dave Witzig 1 120222.JPG

Normal Community's Dave Witzig, shown earlier this season against Urbana, has become the winningest coach in State Farm Holiday Classic history.

Normal Community High School coach Dave Witzig set the State Farm Holiday Classic record with his 59th tournament win Wednesday as the Ironmen defeated North Chicago 69-36 in Large School Boys consolation bracket action.

Jaheem Webber paced NCHS with 18 points. Braylon Roman chipped in 14. 

The Ironmen will face Chicago North Lawndale in a consolation semifinal Thursday at 11 a.m. at Normal West.

Here's a roundup of Wednesday's winners bracket games involving Pantagraph area teams.

Small School Boys

Illinois State recruit Ty Pence scored 30 points as top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden used a dominant second half to upend No. 8 El Paso-Gridley 56-36.

The Titans, who led 26-22 at halftime, were led by the 15 points of Jonah Funk.

Large School Girls

No. 4 seed NCHS led by seven at the half and outlasted Morton in a low-scoring second half for a 40-35 quarterfinal win.

Olivia Corson paced the Iron with 14 points, while the fifth-seeded Potters received 11 from Tatym Lamprecht.

NCHS faces top seed Mundelein Carmel at 7 p.m. Thursday on its own homecourt.

Small School Girls

No. 5 seed Sherrard downed No. 13 University High 41-25 behind 11 points from Violet Meskan.

Mo Peteline's seven points were high for the Pioneers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline routs Normal West 78-52

Moline lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Normal West for a 78-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News