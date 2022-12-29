Normal Community's Dave Witzig sets Holiday Classic boys coaching record

Normal Community High School coach Dave Witzig set the State Farm Holiday Classic boys record with his 59th tournament win Wednesday as the Ironmen defeated North Chicago 69-36 in Large School Boys consolation bracket action.

Jaheem Webber paced NCHS with 18 points. Braylon Roman chipped in 14.

The Ironmen will face Chicago North Lawndale in a consolation semifinal Thursday at 11 a.m. at Normal West.

Here's a roundup of Wednesday's winners bracket games involving Pantagraph area teams.

Small School Boys

Central Catholic 76, Bishop McNamara 71: Cole Certa erupted for 47 points and third seed Central Catholic controlled the final quarter in a quarterfinal victory.

The Saints will take on Intercity rival University High in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

Certa drilled eight 3-pointers and was 11 of 12 at the foul line. Rye Pirtz added nine for the Saints.

Jaxson Provost paced six seed Bishop Mac with 30 points, and Robert Hutson had 14.

University High 58, Fieldcrest 28: No. 7 seed U High led by only one at halftime but dominated the final two quarters.

Mason Funk topped the Pioneers with 26 points and Ty Blake chipped in 12.

Landon Modro led No. 15 seed Fieldcrest with 13.

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, El Paso-Gridley 36: Illinois State recruit Ty Pence scored 30 points as top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden used a dominant second half to upend No. 8 El Paso-Gridley 56-36.

The Titans, who led 26-22 at halftime, were led by the 15 points of Jonah Funk.

Large School Girls

Normal Community 40, Morton 35: No. 4 seed NCHS led by seven at the half and outlasted Morton in a low-scoring second half for a quarterfinal win.

Olivia Corson paced the Iron with 14 points, while the fifth-seeded Potters received 11 from Tatym Lamprecht.

NCHS faces top seed Mundelein Carmel at 7 p.m. Thursday on its own homecourt.

Small School Girls

Sherrard 41, U High 25: No. 5 seed Sherrard downed No. 13 University High behind 11 points from Violet Meskan.

Freshman Mo Peteline's seven points were high for the Pioneers.

