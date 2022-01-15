Normal Community West takes a toll on Rockton Hononegah 65-55

Normal Community West notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Rockton Hononegah 65-55 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Rockton Hononegah showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-13 advantage over Normal Community West as the first quarter ended.
Normal Community West's shooting darted to a 35-34 lead over Rockton Hononegah at the intermission.
Normal Community West's control showed as it carried a 52-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
