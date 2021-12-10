Normal Community West outlasts Bloomington 71-61

Normal Community West handed Bloomington a tough 71-61 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

The first quarter gave Normal Community West a 19-13 lead over Bloomington.

Normal Community West's offense moved to a 39-33 lead over Bloomington at halftime.

Normal Community West jumped over Bloomington 58-46 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Purple Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

