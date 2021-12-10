Normal Community West outlasts Bloomington 71-61

Normal Community West handed Bloomington a tough 71-61 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.
The first quarter gave Normal Community West a 19-13 lead over Bloomington.
Normal Community West's offense moved to a 39-33 lead over Bloomington at halftime.
Normal Community West jumped over Bloomington 58-46 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Purple Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Recently on December 3 , Bloomington squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.