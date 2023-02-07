NORMAL – Tagged with 3-pointers from Pekin’s Daniel Cash and Peyton Hess, Normal Community’s seven-point lead was quickly trimmed to one early in the second quarter Tuesday.

From that point on, however, all the Dragons could do was watch the Ironmen ride away.

NCHS scored the final 13 points of the first half and was not threatened after halftime in a 54-28 nonconference victory on Senior Night.

“If they’re open, they can shoot it.” Ironmen coach Dave Witzig said. “They run a good offense where guys are moving and screening and cutting.”

The NCHS defense didn’t let Pekin score more than eight points in a quarter while hiking its record to 17-12.

“Our offense really helped our defense tonight by scoring,” said Witzig. “We were able to get into our press. They’ve got to come up against our five-man defense.”

Pekin shot a woeful 22 percent from the field (11 of 49) while dropping to 11-15.

Second quarter run

Braylon Roman sparked the Ironmen with a steal and fast break dunk that gave NCHS a 20-13 lead.

Owen Pogge scored off a rebound, Jaheem Weber completed a three-point play and Kobe Walker converted inside to take a 27-13 margin into halftime.

“We started getting more ball reversals and started working through our offense a little better,” senior guard Robbie Brent said. “Then we turned up our defensive effort. I think that opened things up for us.”

NCHS also scored the initial six points of the third quarter. Matthew Juergens scored at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter to halt a Pekin drought of over eight minutes.

Big men team up

Witzig played 6-foot-9 junior Webber and 6-6 sophomore Kobe Walker at the same time more than he usually does with positive results.

“That’s something we’re probably going to have to do more because they’re both good passes and both great rebounders,” said the Ironmen coach. “They can score in the paint. It was good to see them out there. Kobe’s a sophomore and Jaheem’s a junior so that’s something we’re going to have to do over the next year and a half.”

NCHS was missing 6-4 senior Owen Meyers because of an ankle injury.

"We had a little shorter rotation," Witzig said. "It just made sense to put Kobe and Jaheem together, and I thought they looked good out there together."

Webber, Walker and Roman scored 11 points apiece and Brent added eight.

Roman grabbed seven rebounds and Webber six as the Ironmen dominated the boards 39-19.

Dunk you very much

The Ironmen, which shot 51 percent from the field (20 of 39), totaled four dunks.

Roman had two, both off of steals. Webber and Walker powered down one each.

Wrapping up

NCHS has an interesting remaining schedule.

The Ironmen play Class 4A No. 2-ranked Moline on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline.

NCHS’ final regular season contest is a home game against Unit 5 rival Normal West, which defeated the Ironmen 62-60 way back on Nov. 26 in the Intercity Tournament.

