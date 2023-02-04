NORMAL – Talented Yorkville Christian senior David Douglas Jr. can do a myriad of things on a basketball court.

One thing he couldn’t do Saturday was handle the size and muscle of Normal Community’s Jaheem Webber and Kobe Walker.

The 6-foot-9 Webber and the 6-6 Walker combined for 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Ironmen used a dominant second half to capture a 61-42 victory in the opening game of the Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West High School.

“Jaheem and Kobe had such a big height advantage in there,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “Our two post guys are never on the floor at the same time so that’s 33 points from that position.”

The 6-5 Douglas scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as the Mustangs led 29-25 at the break.

“He scored 50 points on Tuesday and he’s averaging 33, 34 points so yeah, we knew coming in,” said Witzig. “We gave up some easy looks early that got him going. The second half we did a better job trying to get the ball out of his hands and make other guys make plays.”

The Ironmen (16-12) scored the first 11 points of the second half and led 36-29 after a Brady Starkey 3-pointer.

A trey from Douglas brought Yorkville Christian within 42-39, but NCHS reeled off the initial 17 points of the final quarter to pull away.

Webber finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while Walker totaled 16 points and 10 boards as the Ironmen enjoyed a 45-25 rebounding margin.

“Me and Kobe have been working in practice against each other because we’re about the same size,” said Webber, who has scholarship offers from Illinois State, Southern Illinois and Bradley. “That makes it easier when teams are littler than us to dominate.”

Braylon Roman scored eight of his 10 points in the second half for NCHS.

The Mustangs scored 30 of their points on 10 3-pointers but were 1 of 10 from beyond the arc in the final quarter.

Yorkville Christian fell to 8-19. The defending Class 1A state champions play a 3A-4A schedule.

Moline tops BHS

Bloomington held a four-point first quarter lead before Moline, the second-ranked team in Class 4A, shifted into high gear.

Niko Newsome’s dunk gave the Purple Raiders (5-20) a 12-8 lead, but 6-10 Iowa recruit Owen Freeman helped Moline surge to a 19-13 margin after one quarter with seven of his 19 points.

The Maroons (24-3) broke loose for 29 second-quarter points as another Iowa-bound standout, 6-foot guard Brock Harding, scored 10 of his 16 points. Moline canned 10 of 15 shots in the second quarter to secure a 48-24 advantage entering halftime.

“I was looking forward to playing against him,” BHS senior guard John Shuey said of Harding. “It was nice to see his type of moves and see how he gets the ball to the rim. It was fun playing against him.”

Shuey topped all scorers with 27 points and Newsome added 21.

Treyvon Taylor chipped in 11 points for Moline. Freeman also registered nine rebounds and two blocks.

SHG overcomes West

Normal West trailed 3A No. 4 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by just six at halftime but the Cyclones controlled the second half to win 60-42.

SHG (23-2) bolted out to a 10-0 lead before West (16-12) regrouped nicely.

“Our bench came in and gave us some energy and got us back in it,” Wildcats coach Ed Hafermann said. “The second quarter me made a nice run. We got a couple back door layups and stops at the defensive end.”

Kylen Smith topped West with 19 points.

“Kylen was able to get to the rim the first half,” said Hafermann. “They played help side defense the second half to force the ball out of his hands. We didn’t make shots when we needed to.”

Gavin Camp had six rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats, who were hampered by 3 of 21 3-point shooting.

Jake Hamilton led the Cyclones with 18 points, Zack Hawkinson amassed 15 points and 13 rebounds and KeShon Singleton 11 points.

“We came out the second half and were flat,” Hafermann said. “They definitely stepped it up on defense.”

Metamora stays hot

Ranked second in 3A, Metamora won its 22nd game in a row with a 68-45 decision over Peoria Notre Dame.

The Redbirds (24-2) led 23-18 at the half before the tempo spiked considerably.

South Alabama recruit Ethan Kizer scored 20 points for Metamora, including two fourth quarter alley oop dunks behind the Irish defense. Tyler Mason also had 20 for the Redbirds.

Iowa recruit Cooper Koch topped Notre Dame with 15 points and Eoin Dillon chipped in 10.

