Junior guard Braylon Roman sparked the Normal Community High School basketball team with 20 first-half points and finished with 27 as the Ironmen clipped Yorkville 61-45 Friday in the championship game of the Class 4A Pekin Regional.

“As the point guard, Braylon had the ball in his hands and made great decisions,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “He was able to get to the basket a few times and make some tough shots in the paint.”

The regional title was the 28th in school history and career win No. 1,700 for Ironmen basketball.

NCHS (20-13) erased a 17-11 second-quarter deficit with two 3-pointers from Roman, two from Brady Starkey and one from Dexter Niekamp. Roman’s 35-foot bank shot at the halftime buzzer handed the Ironmen a 35-24 cushion.

“We had a great week up there against two really good offensive teams,” Witzig said of Yorkville and East Moline United. “I really like the way we played defense.”

Jaheem Webber added 12 points and Niekamp nine for the Ironmen. Roman handed out six assists.

NCHS faces second-ranked Moline on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Moline Sectional.

Mike Dunn led Yorkville (26-6) with 13 points.

Certa leads Saints

Junior Cole Certa's 31 points led four Central Catholic players in double figures as the Saints pulled away in the second half to beat Maroa-Forsyth, 80-54, in the Class 2A Clinton Regional championship game.

The Saints (21-11) led 37-32 at halftime before outscoring the Trojans, 43-22, in the second half.

"We jumped right out on them and took control of it" in the third quarter, said Saints' coach Jason Welch. "We had a lot of guys step up. To get four guys in double figures is a good thing. They worked really hard and worked together ... we get that secondary scoring that's when we get real good real fast."

Colin Hayes contributed 18 points for the Saints, while Chase Fischer and Trey Eller each had 12. Central Catholic advanced to the Pleasant Plains Sectional and a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal against the host school, which beat the Saints, 79-65, on Jan. 28 at Pleasant Plains.

"We're going to see if we've gotten any better or not," said Welch.

First regional for Cornerstone

Jakson Baber led the way with 26 points as No. 1-seed Cornerstone Christian downed St. Anne, 62-41, in the Class 1A Watseka Regional for the first regional title in the Cyclones' history.

Cornerstone Christian (29-5) faces Salt Fork in a Heyworth Sectional semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lexington moves on

Lexington won its second straight title as the Minutemen downed Heart of Illinois Conference rival LeRoy, 48-38, in the Class 1A Ridgeview Regional championship game at Colfax.

The Minutemen (27-7) advanced to face No. 1-ranked Decatur Lutheran at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Heyworth Sectional semifinal game.

Prairie Central rolls

Class 2A No. 1-ranked Prairie Central shot a scorching 73 percent from the field (24 of 33) while handling Monticello 72-38 for the title of the Monticello Regional.

Tyler Curl scored 22 points and drilled five 3-pointers for the Hawks. Dylan Bazzell added 16 points. The pair combined to make 14 of 17 shots.

The Hawks (30-2) led 18-4 after one quarter and never looked back. Monticello was eliminated at 17-14.

Prairie Central meets Kankakee Bishop McNamara at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Herscher Sectional.

Pontiac prevails

No. 8-ranked Pontiac downed Peotone 54-39 in the championship game of the 2A Momence Regional.

The 25-6 Indians play No. 6 St Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Herscher Sectional.

Lincoln ousted

Lincoln's season ended at 26-6 after a 35-33 loss to Mahomet-Seymour at the 3A Champaign Central Regional.

