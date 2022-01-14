Normal claims gritty victory against Peoria Notre Dame 47-46

Normal knocked off Peoria Notre Dame 47-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to an 18-18 tie through the first quarter.
Peoria Notre Dame took a 20-18 lead over Normal heading to the half locker room.
The Ironmen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-30 lead over the Irish.
Normal withstood Peoria Notre Dame's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on January 8, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Chicago St Rita and Normal took on Oak Lawn on January 8 at Oak Lawn High. For more, click here.
