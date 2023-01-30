 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal Calvary dismantles Forsyth Decatur Christian 69-21

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Normal Calvary's 69-21 throttling of Forsyth Decatur Christian for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 30.

In recent action on January 24, Normal Calvary faced off against Urbana University . For a full recap, click here. Forsyth Decatur Christian took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on January 24 at Forsyth Decatur Christian. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora tops Morton 62-45

Metamora handed Morton a tough 62-45 loss at Morton High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News