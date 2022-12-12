Normal Calvary Christian takes a toll on Farmer City Blue Ridge 54-43

Normal Calvary Christian dumped Farmer City Blue Ridge 54-43 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy on December 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 5, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Lowpoint-Washburn and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Donovan on December 1 at Donovan High School. For more, click here.
