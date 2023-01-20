Normal Calvary Christian survives taut tilt with Arthur Christian 59-50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Normal Calvary Christian's locker room after a trying 59-50 test with Arthur Christian at Arthur Christian High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 13, Arthur Christian faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Normal Calvary Christian took on Schaumburg Christian on January 14 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. For results, click here.

