 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal Calvary Christian rides to cruise control win over Annawan 65-38

  • 0

Normal Calvary Christian painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Annawan's defense for a 65-38 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Knights thundered in front of the Braves 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

Normal Calvary Christian's shooting took charge to a 39-14 lead over Annawan at halftime.

The Knights' power showed as they carried a 49-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 16 , Normal Calvary Christian squared up on Peoria Christian in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News