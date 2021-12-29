Normal Calvary Christian rides to cruise control win over Annawan 65-38

Normal Calvary Christian painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Annawan's defense for a 65-38 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Knights thundered in front of the Braves 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

Normal Calvary Christian's shooting took charge to a 39-14 lead over Annawan at halftime.

The Knights' power showed as they carried a 49-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

