Normal Calvary Christian edges Moweaqua Central A&M in tough test 53-49

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Normal Calvary Christian did just enough to beat Moweaqua Central A&M 53-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 13, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Normal Calvary Christian took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 12 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
