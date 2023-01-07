Nokomis wins tense tussle with Springfield Calvary 55-51

Nokomis finally found a way to top Springfield Calvary 55-51 on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 28, Nokomis faced off against Shelbyville and Springfield Calvary took on Peoria Christian on December 30 at Peoria Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
