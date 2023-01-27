Nokomis secures a win over Macon Meridian 55-41

Nokomis knocked off Macon Meridian 55-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 14, Nokomis faced off against Taylorville and Macon Meridian took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 21 at Macon Meridian High School. For a full recap, click here.
