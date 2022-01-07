Nokomis rides to cruise control win over Raymond Lincolnwood 64-25

Nokomis controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 64-25 victory over Raymond Lincolnwood in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.
In recent action on December 29, Nokomis faced off against Shelbyville and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 27 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For more, click here.
Nokomis made the first move by forging a 22-13 margin over Raymond Lincolnwood after the first quarter.
The Redskins' offense pulled ahead to a 38-17 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.
Nokomis' might showed as it carried a 57-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.