Nokomis passes stress test against Pana 53-38

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Nokomis will take its 53-38 victory over Pana on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Nokomis drew first blood by forging a 16-11 margin over Pana after the first quarter.

The Redskins opened a meager 29-18 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Pana bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-25.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-13 edge.

