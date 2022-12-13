 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nokomis passes stress test against Pana 53-38

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Nokomis will take its 53-38 victory over Pana on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Nokomis drew first blood by forging a 16-11 margin over Pana after the first quarter.

The Redskins opened a meager 29-18 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Pana bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-25.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-13 edge.

Last season, Pana and Nokomis faced off on January 21, 2022 at Pana High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 6, Pana squared off with Shelbyville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News