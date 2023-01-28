Nokomis' convoy passes Waverly South County 49-32

Nokomis pushed past Waverly South County for a 49-32 win in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Waverly South County faced off against Metamora and Nokomis took on Taylorville on January 14 at Nokomis High School. For a full recap, click here.
