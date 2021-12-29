 Skip to main content
No quit here; Normal University fights back to beat Machesney Park Harlem 70-54

Normal University fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Machesney Park Harlem was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 70-54 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Machesney Park Harlem showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-15 advantage over Normal University as the first quarter ended.

Normal University's shooting darted to a 29-27 lead over Machesney Park Harlem at the half.

The third quarter gave the Pioneers a 50-39 lead over the Huskies.

