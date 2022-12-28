No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage St. Joseph-Ogden in victory over El Paso-Gridley 56-36

St. Joseph-Ogden stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 56-36 win over El Paso-Gridley in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
El Paso-Gridley authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden at the end of the first quarter.
The Titans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-22 lead at half.
St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-32 lead over El Paso-Gridley.
The Spartans held on with a 15-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and St Joseph-Ogden squared off with December 29, 2021 at St Joseph-Ogden High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Danville and El Paso-Gridley took on Lexington on December 16 at El Paso-Gridley High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.