No quit here; Chicago DePaul College Prep fights back to beat Lombard Montini 66-41

Chicago DePaul College Prep donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Lombard Montini 66-41 on Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Broncos, who began with a 17-11 edge over the Rams through the end of the first quarter.

Chicago DePaul College Prep's offense darted to a 29-24 lead over Lombard Montini at the intermission.

Recently on December 3 , Chicago DePaul College Prep squared up on Evergreen Park in a basketball game . For more, click here.

