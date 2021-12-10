No quit here; Chicago DePaul College Prep fights back to beat Lombard Montini 66-41

Chicago DePaul College Prep donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Lombard Montini 66-41 on Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for the Broncos, who began with a 17-11 edge over the Rams through the end of the first quarter.
Chicago DePaul College Prep's offense darted to a 29-24 lead over Lombard Montini at the intermission.
