No quarter given: Tuscola puts down Arcola 56-33

Yes, Tuscola looked superb in beating Arcola, but no autographs please after its 56-33 victory at Arcola High on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Tuscola's shooting darted to a 24-15 lead over Arcola at the half.
Tuscola thundered in front of Arcola 40-25 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 19, Arcola faced off against Villa Grove and Tuscola took on Neoga on February 15 at Neoga High School. Click here for a recap
