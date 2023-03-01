Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Normal West 80-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 22-9 advantage over Normal West through the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 46-27 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 59-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with a 21-18 margin in the closing period.

