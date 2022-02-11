No quarter given: Pana puts down Carlinville 66-41

Pana swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Carlinville 66-41 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
In recent action on February 5, Carlinville faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Pana took on Taylorville on February 5 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.