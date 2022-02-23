No quarter given: Niles Notre Dame College Prep puts down Chicago Senn 69-33

Niles Notre Dame College Prep offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Senn with an all-around effort during this 69-33 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 15, Niles Notre Dame College Prep faced off against Chicago Orr and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Intrinsic Charter-Downtown Campus on February 15 at Chicago Senn High School. Click here for a recap
