No quarter given: Morton puts down Canton 67-28

Morton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Canton 67-28 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 21, Morton faced off against Addison Trail and Canton took on Chicago Lindblom on January 22 at Canton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Morton a 45-13 lead over Canton.
The Potters' dominance showed as they carried a 67-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
