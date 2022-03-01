No quarter given: Metamora puts down Rochelle 70-42

Metamora didn't tinker around with Rochelle. A 70-42 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois boys basketball action on March 1.
Recently on February 23 , Metamora squared up on Peoria Richwoods in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Metamora jumped in front of Rochelle 16-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Redbirds' shooting roared to a 31-15 lead over the Hubs at the intermission.
Metamora's determination showed as it carried a 53-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
