No quarter given: Decatur MacArthur puts down Rochester 69-34

Decatur MacArthur offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rochester with an all-around effort during this 69-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Rochester took on Jacksonville on January 11 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Generals' offense roared to a 39-15 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.
