No quarter given: Decatur MacArthur puts down Jacksonville 75-46

Decatur MacArthur recorded a big victory over Jacksonville 75-46 at Jacksonville High on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville squared off with January 25, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur Eisenhower . For results, click here. Decatur MacArthur took on Normal University on January 24 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.

