 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No quarter given: Danville First Baptist Christian puts down Jacksonville Westfair Christian 65-25

  • 0

Danville First Baptist Christian showed top form to dominate Jacksonville Westfair Christian during a 65-25 victory on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 3, Jacksonville Westfair Christian faced off against Waukegan Lake Baptist and Danville First Baptist Christian took on Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist on December 2 at Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News