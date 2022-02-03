No quarter given: Chicago Simeon puts down Chicago Ag Science 67-35

Yes, Chicago Simeon looked superb in beating Chicago Ag Science, but no autographs please after its 67-35 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.
In recent action on January 25, Chicago Ag Science faced off against Chicago Dyett and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Morgan Park on January 29 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For more, click here.
