Yes, Chicago Simeon looked superb in beating Chicago Ag Science, but no autographs please after its 67-35 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Ag Science faced off against Chicago Dyett and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Morgan Park on January 29 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

