Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Schurz's 74-29 throttling of Chicago Sullivan on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Mather and Chicago Schurz took on Park Ridge Maine East on January 14 at Chicago Schurz High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.