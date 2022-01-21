No quarter given: Chicago Lake View puts down Chicago Uplift 62-13

Chicago Lake View's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Uplift 62-13 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Lake View faced off against Skokie Niles West and Chicago Uplift took on Chicago Taft on January 14 at Chicago Taft High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.