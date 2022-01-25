No quarter given: Chicago Collegiate Charter puts down Chicago Spry Community Links 56-19

Chicago Collegiate Charter's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Spry Community Links during a 56-19 blowout at Chicago Spry Community Links High on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Spry Community Links faced off against Chicago Ogden Intl and Chicago Collegiate Charter took on Chicago Phoenix Military on January 13 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.