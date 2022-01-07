No pain, no gain; Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op overcomes Brownstown/St. Elmo Co-Op 61-43

Riding a wave of production, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op dunked Brownstown/St. Elmo Co-Op 61-43 at Brownstown/St. Elmo Co-Op on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 29 , Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op squared up on Paris in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.