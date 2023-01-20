No pain, no gain: Urbana University Laboratory overcomes DeLand-Weldon 57-46

Urbana University Laboratory stretched out and finally snapped DeLand-Weldon to earn a 57-46 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 11, DeLand-Weldon faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Urbana University Laboratory took on Hoopeston on January 13 at Hoopeston Area High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.