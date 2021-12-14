No pain, no gain; Springfield Southeast overcomes Jacksonville 66-54

Springfield Southeast charged Jacksonville and collected a 66-54 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Jacksonville faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Southeast took on Springfield Lanphier on December 7 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans' shooting moved to a 27-20 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.
Springfield Southeast jumped in front of Jacksonville 47-35 going into the fourth quarter.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 66-54 tie.
