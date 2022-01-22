No pain, no gain; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcomes Springfield Southeast 47-34

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riding a wave of production, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dunked Springfield Southeast 47-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 13-10 margin over Springfield Southeast after the first quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting darted to a 24-11 lead over the Spartans at the half.

The Cyclones' upper hand showed as they carried a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Southeast took on Evansville Harrison on January 15 at Evansville Harrison High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

