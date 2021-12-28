No pain, no gain; Springfield overcomes Joliet Central 58-40

No quarter was granted as Springfield blunted Joliet Central's plans 58-40 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Senators moved in front of the Steelmen 10-1 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield fought to a 25-7 halftime margin at Joliet Central's expense.
The Senators enjoyed a gargantuan margin over the Steelmen with a 45-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.