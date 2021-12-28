No pain, no gain; Springfield overcomes Joliet Central 58-40

 Skip to main content
No quarter was granted as Springfield blunted Joliet Central's plans 58-40 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Senators moved in front of the Steelmen 10-1 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield fought to a 25-7 halftime margin at Joliet Central's expense.

The Senators enjoyed a gargantuan margin over the Steelmen with a 45-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game .

