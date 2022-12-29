No pain, no gain: Rochester overcomes Galesburg 61-50

Rochester turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 61-50 win over Galesburg during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 21, Galesburg faced off against Danville and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 17 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
