No pain, no gain: Pleasant Plains overcomes Knoxville 55-39

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Pleasant Plains prevailed over Knoxville 55-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 24-9 lead over Knoxville.

The Blue Bullets stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 37-23.

Pleasant Plains struck to a 50-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-5 in the fourth quarter.

