 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No pain, no gain: Pleasant Plains overcomes Knoxville 55-39

  • 0

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Pleasant Plains prevailed over Knoxville 55-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 24-9 lead over Knoxville.

The Blue Bullets stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 37-23.

Pleasant Plains struck to a 50-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-5 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 17, Knoxville faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Pleasant Plains took on Beardstown on December 20 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline routs Normal West 78-52

Moline lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Normal West for a 78-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News