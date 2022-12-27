No pain, no gain: Pekin overcomes Chicago Comer 64-50

Pekin turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 64-50 win over Chicago Comer for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
In recent action on December 16, Pekin faced off against Metamora and Chicago Comer took on Chicago Marist on December 20 at Chicago Marist High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.