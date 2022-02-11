No pain, no gain; Paxton-Buckley-Loda overcomes Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 64-47

Paxton-Buckley-Loda handed Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central a tough 64-47 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Williamsville and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Fairbury Prairie Central on February 1 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
