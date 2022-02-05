No pain, no gain; Monticello overcomes Petersburg PORTA 57-45

Saddled up and ready to go, Monticello spurred past Petersburg PORTA 57-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 28, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Pittsfield and Monticello took on Fairbury Prairie Central on January 25 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For more, click here.
