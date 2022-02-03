No pain, no gain; Melrose Park Walther Christian overcomes Chicago Holy Trinity 60-50

No quarter was granted as Melrose Park Walther Christian blunted Chicago Holy Trinity's plans 60-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 26, Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off against Ellison Chicago Intl Charter and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Chicago Christ the King on January 21 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. For a full recap, click here.
