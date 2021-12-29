No pain, no gain; Lincoln overcomes Granite City 51-38

Stretched out and finally snapped, Lincoln put just enough pressure on Granite City to earn a 51-38 victory at Lincoln High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 20 , Lincoln squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Railsplitters darted in front of the Warriors 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Railsplitters' offense moved to a 22-18 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.