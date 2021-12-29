 Skip to main content
No pain, no gain; Lincoln overcomes Granite City 51-38

Stretched out and finally snapped, Lincoln put just enough pressure on Granite City to earn a 51-38 victory at Lincoln High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 20 , Lincoln squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Railsplitters darted in front of the Warriors 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense moved to a 22-18 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

