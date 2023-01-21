No pain, no gain: Greenville overcomes Taylorville 81-69

Greenville grabbed an 81-69 victory at the expense of Taylorville on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 16, Taylorville faced off against Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic and Greenville took on Virden North Mac on January 6 at Greenville High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.