No pain, no gain; Decatur Lutheran overcomes Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47

Decatur Lutheran charged Bethany Okaw Valley and collected a 57-47 victory on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Decatur Lutheran's offense jumped to a 26-24 lead over Bethany Okaw Valley at the half.

The Lions' leg-up showed as they carried a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decatur Lutheran avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-13 stretch over the final quarter.

