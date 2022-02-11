No pain, no gain; Decatur Lutheran overcomes Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47

Decatur Lutheran charged Bethany Okaw Valley and collected a 57-47 victory on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 1, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on February 1 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For a full recap, click here.
Decatur Lutheran's offense jumped to a 26-24 lead over Bethany Okaw Valley at the half.
The Lions' leg-up showed as they carried a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Decatur Lutheran avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-13 stretch over the final quarter.
